MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MoneyGram International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

