Morgan Stanley Boosts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $60.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of SO opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Southern by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 15.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

