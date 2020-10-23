Morgan Stanley Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$6.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

TSE CVE opened at C$4.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2190909 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

