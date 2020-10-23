Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.59.

MS opened at $51.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 179 shares of company stock valued at $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 244.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

