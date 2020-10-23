Morgan Stanley Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $42.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FE. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded FirstEnergy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.72.

FE opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

