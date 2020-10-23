Morgan Stanley Trims Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price to $31.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 428.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 162.5% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 883,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 547,074 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $12,282,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

