Morgan Stanley Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $184.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.44.

EFX stock opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

