Morgan Stanley Trims Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Target Price to $19.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMO opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -659.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.