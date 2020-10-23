Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

COOP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ COOP opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.