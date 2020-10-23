Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $350.06 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $214.12 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

