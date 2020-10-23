MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Down 2.9%

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.60). Approximately 43,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 132,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

