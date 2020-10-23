Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after buying an additional 374,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,567. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

