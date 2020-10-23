Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.61.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

