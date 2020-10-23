Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.30

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.52.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $624.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

