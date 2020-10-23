Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NCTKF opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.52. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.40 million for the quarter. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabtesco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

