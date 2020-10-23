NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $2.25 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NNXPF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.