National Bank Financial Upgrades Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.56.

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) stock opened at C$29.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.35. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

