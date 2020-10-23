National Beverage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,372 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,880% compared to the typical volume of 583 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 96.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.44. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $93.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

