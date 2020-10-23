National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NGHC. William Blair downgraded National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National General will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in National General by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National General during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National General by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

