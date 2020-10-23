Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navios Maritime Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NMM opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.38.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.29). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.