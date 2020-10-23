Needham & Company LLC Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $126.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

