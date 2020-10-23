Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €60.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.06 ($73.01).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.59. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

