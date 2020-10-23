NervGen Pharma (OTCMKTS:NGENF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of NervGen Pharma (OTCMKTS:NGENF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NGENF stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NervGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Get NervGen Pharma alerts:

NervGen Pharma (OTCMKTS:NGENF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NervGen Pharma Corp., a biotech company, discovers and develops treatments for patients suffering from medical conditions related to nerve damage. Its lead product candidate is the NVG-291 that is in clinical studies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI), multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NervGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NervGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.