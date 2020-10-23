Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 14.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

