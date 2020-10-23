Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $336.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 926.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1,456.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

