NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

