Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.35 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.35 EPS.

NFLX opened at $485.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 52-week low of $266.63 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.37.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.97.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

