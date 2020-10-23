Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.35-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.572-6.572 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.35 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $527.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 1-year low of $266.63 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.62 and a 200-day moving average of $468.37. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

