Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.572 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.35 EPS.
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $485.23 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $266.63 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
