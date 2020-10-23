NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NEXT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered NEXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital lowered NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

