NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Upgraded to “Sell” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPY opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. NEXT has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.