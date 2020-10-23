Nexty (NTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Nexty has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $1.31 million and $837.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars.

