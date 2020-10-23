Niall Cairns Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) (ASX:CWL) Stock

Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns purchased 1,000,000 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).
Niall Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 25th, Niall Cairns purchased 113,036 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,034.65 ($1,453.32).
- On Thursday, September 17th, Niall Cairns purchased 365,400 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,750.20 ($3,393.00).
- On Friday, September 11th, Niall Cairns purchased 1,000,000 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).
Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) Company Profile
