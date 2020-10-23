Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM) Trading Up 21.7%

Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM)’s share price was up 21.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 371,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 181,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $22.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,823.20.

Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 21 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

