Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NJDCY opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Nidec has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

