Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $156.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

