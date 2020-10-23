Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

EXR stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

