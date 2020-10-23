Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,006 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,379 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.79.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,725. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

