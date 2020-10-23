Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,664,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

