Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 286.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 52.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 753.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $182.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

