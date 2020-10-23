Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

