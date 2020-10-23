Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.50 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

