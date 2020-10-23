Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.