Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 212,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 in the last three months.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.