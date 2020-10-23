Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $10.03 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Square by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.76 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

