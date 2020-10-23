Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.59 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $143.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

