Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.63 Million Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 16.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 307,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,936 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Duke Realty by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of DRE opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

