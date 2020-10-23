Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of CPRT opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.