Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 313,188 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after buying an additional 265,782 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 208,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

