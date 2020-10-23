Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.97 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ventas by 42.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $5,222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 62.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.71 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

